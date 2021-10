West

The newly-flipped LOTUS Adult Hits KWEE (100.1 WE FM)/RENO (NET NEWS 9/30) has chosen ADAM WEST as its new imaging/branding voice.

WEST is exclusively represented for station branding and voiceover work by HOSS & HOSS MANAGEMENT GROUP -- reach them at hoss@hossmgmt.com or (646) 300-0037 -- and his work can be heard here.

