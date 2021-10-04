Deal

COX MEDIA GROUP is the latest radio company to sign on with QUU in a multi-year deal to use the latter's in-dash "Visual Quus" display technology for its radio stations.

“CMG is pleased to continue our partnership with STEVE NEWBERRY and the QUU team,” said CMG Digital Audience Development Manager ZAC MORGAN. “Their powerful technology allows CMG to super-serve our clients and remain competitive in-dash by offering this type of multi-sensory marketing.”

“The opportunity for radio to use Visual Quus as a sales and marketing tool is huge — 80% of the cars on the road today can display text on the dash,” said QUU CEO STEVE NEWBERRY. “We’re delighted that the innovative team at COX MEDIA GROUP has signed on as a long-term partner and look forward to evolving the future of our industry together.”

