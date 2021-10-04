Charak (Photo: LinkedIn)

Former TELULAR CORP. CFO/Secretary JONATHAN CHARAK has been named CFO at LIBSYN. CHARAK has most recently been an advisor to several companies, including UPSHOTS and CANNA-HUB; he has also served as CFO at LANGUAGE STARS, CONCOURSE COMMUNICATIONS, and VANDERBILT FINANCIAL.

CHARAK said, “I am thrilled to be joining LIBSYN, which is a true pioneer in podcasting. I look forward to partnering with the incredible executive team as we continue LIBSYN’s path as a leader in the podcasting industry and position the company to execute on its growth plans.”

LIBSYN Pres./COO LAURIE SIMS added, “We are excited to have JONATHAN join LIBSYN. He has strategically led multiple organizations into high growth phases, including organic and acquisition-driven growth. He has previously been the Chief Financial Officer of five separate companies, founded two companies, and has experience in Big 4 public accounting. I believe he will make a fantastic addition to the team.”

