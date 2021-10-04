Partners

WARNER MUSIC is partnering with text messaging platform COMMUNITY in the latter's first deal with a major label. The arrangement will see select WARNER MUSIC artists use COMMUNITY to text fans with a dedicated 10-digit COMMUNITY number. Among early COMMUNITY adopters on the WARNER MUSIC roster have been ALI GATIE and JUNIOR VARSITY.

WEA SVP/Global Audience Strategy SCOTT CHERKIN said, “COMMUNITY's model helps us cut through the noise and gives us an authentic, personal, and unique way to reach the superfans. The direct line helps our artists get to know their fans better and opens up opportunities for them to plug their priorities – whether it be merch, concert tickets, or a new single – knowing they have an engaged and eager audience on the receiving end. Some artists are already promoting their numbers at shows to really great reception and we’re excited to offer COMMUNITY to even more artists in the Warner Music family."

COMMUNITY SVP/Growth, Partnerships and Revenue DAVID ROSS added, “Our partnership with WARNER MUSIC unlocks additional opportunities for artists to drive engaging conversations at scale with their fans. Deeper connections with fans ultimately results in increased sales, greater content consumption, deeper artist affinity and additional opportunities for WARNER MUSIC’s roster and brands.”

