Contract Agreement

NPR and SAG-AFTRA inked a new contract FRIDAY (10/1) that will give NPR staffers 2.5% pay raises yearly through 2025, 20 weeks of paid parental leave, and other features. The deal, covering 521 NPR staffers including hosts, news personnel, editors, producers, researchers, and others, was approved by a 324-4 vote last THURSDAY and will be subject to review and ratification by the SAG-AFTRA executive committee later this month, but will be effective retroactive to OCTOBER 1st once approved.

“Congratulations to SAG-AFTRA members at NPR on their new contract,” said SAG-AFTRA President FRAN DRESCHER. “The power of collective action was on display for all to see with the successful ‘Wherever we are, we make NPR’ social media campaign. It demonstrates what’s possible when members stay engaged and stand together. We thank NPR for recognizing the significant contributions of our SAG-AFTRA members.”

“The productive relationship between NPR and our unions has been essential during this ongoing pandemic, and the conversations we have had with SAG-AFTRA and NABET have helped us navigate through multiple crises these past months,” said NPR CEO JOHN LANSING. “Since arriving at NPR, I have been thinking about ways we can expand our support for employees, not just during the pandemic, but throughout their work experience. This contract puts into print several advancements that have been on my radar for some time, including many that touch on our diversity, equity, and inclusion priorities.”

