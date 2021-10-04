Stino

STINO CIRIGLIANO has rejoined ALPHA MEDIA Active Rock WIIL (95 WILL ROCK)/KENOSHA-WAUKEGAN as co-host with TOM KIEF of the station's morning show. CIRIGLIANO, who has previously worked at WXNX (93X) and WRXK (96 K-ROCK)/FORT MYERS, KQXR (100.3 THE X ROCKS)/BOISE, and WFXF (103.9 THE FOX)/DUNDEE, IL, rejoined the station on AUGUST 2nd but her return was not formally announced until now for undisclosed reasons. She formerly hosted afternoons at WIIL.

PD JOHN PERRY said, "The station is excited to have STINO back! She is a passionate, talented rocker chick that lives and breathes the rock n roll lifestyle.”

CIRIGLIANO said, "I'm stoked to be back and excited to be working on the morning show with TOM this time around!"

