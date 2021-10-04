New DC Digs

FOX NEWS MEDIA has formally opened its newly-renovated WASHINGTON newsroom, dedicating a radio studio to the late host and WHITE HOUSE press secretary TONY SNOW and a green room to the late conservative commentator CHARLES KRAUTHAMMER. The renovations come as FOX NEWS celebrates its 25th anniversary.

FOX Exec. Chairman/CEO LACHLAN MURDOCH and FOX NEWS MEDIA CEO SUZANNE SCOTT and Pres./Exec. Editor JAY WALLACE were on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony THURSDAY (9/30) at which WALLACE said, "We're pleased to dedicate our new state-of-the-art audio studio to TONY," reading a statement from SNOW's widow JILL saying that her husband "was very appreciative of FOX for providing a platform for his voice and that of other conservatives.”

The new radio studio includes three cameras, updated lightning grid and video switcher, two audio tracking booths for FOX NEWS HEADLINES 24/7 on SIRIUSXM and for the FOX NEWS RADIO network's hourly updates, and a new podcast studio and control room.

« see more Net News