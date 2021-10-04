Kammerer

AMAZON MUSIC has named MICHELLE TIGARD KAMMERER Head of Country Music, effective OCTOBER 18th. KAMMERER, who departed her role Sr. National Dir. Marketing and Promotions for BMLG RECORDS last week (NET NEWS 9/30), will remain based in NASHVILLE and will report to AMAZON Global Head of Artist and Label Relations ANDREA STAPLETON. She succeeds KELLY RICH, who departed AMAZON in AUGUST after four years (NET NEWS 8/25).

KAMMERER said, “Music touches every part of our lives, and it is what drives us all. In my previous roles, we did incredible things for our roster of artists, creating meaningful partnerships along the way. At AMAZON MUSIC, I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to build upon the strong foundation created by KELLY RICH and [Principal Country music curator] EMILY COHEN as the new Head of Country Music.”

KAMMERER started her career at CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY, and then worked as Sr. Director of Brand Marketing and Strategic Partnerships at COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS, INC. (CRB) before joining BMLG RECORDS sister label DOT RECORDS as National Dir./Marketing & Promotion, shifting to a similar position at BMLG in 2017.

