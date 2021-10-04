Now On In Missoula

CHERRY CREEK MEDIA KXDR (NOW 106.7)/MISSOULA, MT has added the syndicated "THE JUBAL SHOW" for mornings, replacing another syndicated morning show, "THE KIDD KRADDICK SHOW."

CHERRY CREEK MEDIA Group PD MARK ELLIOTT said, “We’re excited to work with JUBAL. The entire team at THE JUBAL SHOW bring a strong desire to win and have shown it by the way they’ve worked with us to get the showoff the ground. I also want to thank the KIDD KRADDICK SHOW, they’re equally great to work with and will remain in place on 3 of our CHERRY CREEK MEDIA Top 40 stations.”

JUBAL FRESH added, “We are pumped to be the new morning show on NOW 106.7. Thanks to MARK ELLIOTT, (OM) CHRIS WOLFE, (PD) CHRISTIAN GRANT and CHERRY CREEK MEDIA for giving us the opportunity to partner with them. We can’t wait to make MISSOULA laugh every morning.”





« see more Net News