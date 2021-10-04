Top 10

iHEARTRADIO promos held onto the top spot on MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for SEPTEMBER 27-OCTOBER 3. DUCKDUCKGO remained in second place, followed by a resurgence for iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL promos, jumping from 33rd to 3rd place after topping the chart two weeks ago. Two iHEART podcasts made the lost, with "THE DOUGHERTY GANG" repeating in the top 10 and "SEE YOU IN MY NIGHTMARES" debuting right behind it in 9th place.

The Top 10:

iHEARTRADIO (#1 last week; 61388 instances)

2. DUCKDUCKGO (#2; 53178)

3. iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (#33; 52650)

4. INDEED (#3; 47917)

5. UPSIDE SERVICES (#5; 47233)

6. PROGRESSIVE (#4; 41819)

7. VICKS (#39; 36083)

8. "THE DOUGHERTY GANG" PODCAST (#10; 31694)

9. "SEE YOU IN YOUR NIGHTMARES PODCAST" (--; 30010)

10. CAPITAL ONE (#17; 28975)

« see more Net News