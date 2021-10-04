Johnson

ASHLEY JOHNSON, Exec. Producer of the syndicated DAVE & JIMMY SHOW at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WNCI/COLUMBUS, OH, is joining sister Rhythmic Hot AC WKTU/NEW YORK as producer of the "CAROLINA WITH GREG T" morning show, starting OCTOBER 18th.

WKTU PD CHRIS CONLEY lauded JOHNSON as "one of the brightest young minds in radio. We can’t wait to add her energy and talents to the mix at WKTU.”

"CAROLINA WITH GREG T" host CAROLINA BERMUDEZ added, “We are so excited to have the amazing ASHLEY JOHNSON joining our team at 103.5 KTU! Her knowledge, experience & enthusiasm for radio are just what we need to push our show to the next level. We can’t wait to introduce ASHLEY to our incredible listeners at The Beat of NEW YORK!”

« see more Net News