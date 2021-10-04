Lohan (Photo: Andrea Raffin / Shutterstock.com)

LINDSAY LOHAN is joining the list of celebrities hosting podcasts with a new show for RED ARROW STUDIOS' STUDIO71. LOHAN's as-yet-untitled podcast is tentatively slated for a late 2021 or early 2022 release.

“I’m excited to partner with STUDIO71 in the development and production of my podcast,” said LOHAN. “I’m looking forward to connecting with more of my fans and having intimate conversations with friends and thought leaders across all industries.”

“We are thrilled to welcome LINDSAY to STUDIO71’s podcast network and can’t wait for her to take listeners behind the scenes of her life and work,” added STUDIO71 Senior Talent Relations Manager, Podcasts MOOREA SMITH. "With her unparalleled experiences as an entertainer and entrepreneur, we are so excited for her to take the mic and share her thoughts and opinions with the world.”

