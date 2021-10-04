October 23

AUDACY is hosting its "8TH ANNUAL WE CAN SURVIVE" concert at LOS ANGELES' HOLLYWOOD BOWL on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 23 featuring BLACK EYED PEAS, COLDPLAY, DOJA CAT, MAROON 5, SHAWN MENDES and THE KID LAROI. "WE CAN SURVIVE" celebrates the power of music to bring people together and strenghten mental health, in partnership with the AMERICAN FOUNDATION FOR SUICIDE PREVENTION (AFSP).

Coupled with AUDACY's "I'M LISTENING" special (NET NEWS 9/22), "WE CAN SURVIVE" is an example of the company's commitment to normalizing the struggles of mental health today.

For more information about the "8TH ANNUAL WE CAN SURVIVE", check out WeCanSurvive.com.

