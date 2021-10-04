Big Joe

JOE PESH is the new morning host at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Hot AC WLHT (MIX 95.7)GRAND RAPIDS, as THE BIG JOE SHOW returns to the market after a seven-year absence. The show replaces FISH & CHRISTINE, who have moved on.

PESH’s return to WEST MICHIGAN follows stints in EVANSVILLE, INDIANAPOLIS and SAN ANTONIO. THE WOLVERINE STATE native was last heard in town on THE MORNING WAKE UP CALL on what’s now CUMULUS Triple A WKLQ.

BIG JOE said, “As a MICHIGAN guy, I'm so excited to come back to the city I love! I worked for seven years in GRAND RAPIDS and fell in love with WEST MICHIGAN and even found the love of my life, my amazing wife LINDSEY. It feels great to be back home surrounded by family and friends. I can't wait to start waking up WEST MICHIGAN.”

MIX 95.7 Brand Mgr. KEN EVANS noted, “I can’t wait to hear what BIG JOE brings to morning radio in GRAND RAPIDS. While other stations have cut local mornings, plugged in syndicated shows, and let budgets drive their decision-making, I’m thankful that our local leaders like DOUG MONTGOMERY and JEFF LUCKOFF recognized the need to provide locally generated content for our audience.”

EVANS is looking for a co-host to join the team with BIG JOE and PRODUCER STEVE. Those interested in the position can apply and find out more here: bit.ly/Mix957Mornings.

