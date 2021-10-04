After being compared to P!NK, KATY PERRY and BRODY DALLE of THE DISTILLERS, unsigned AMERICAN artist MADYX has released her latest single "Into Ashes." She’s built an organic fanbase, generating over a quarter-million streams on SPOTIFY, while her music has been used in multiple films and TV shows, including her single “Wheels Fall Off” in the 2020 indie film SPY INTERVENTION. MADYX is also a big influence in the LGBTQ community, performing multiple PRIDE Festivals every year. Check out her new single "Into Ashes" on today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

