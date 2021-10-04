Top Testing CCM Songs (10/4)

ALL ACCESS has partnered with TROY RESEARCH to provide its top-testing songs in the Contemporary Christian format twice each month.



ALL ACCESS Contemporary Christian Format Editor TODD STACH shared, "Special thanks to JONATHAN LITTLE at TROY RESEARCH for providing the latest testing numbers. Many PDs and MDs rely on a tool like this to help them make decisions."



Here's the latest (10/4) W25-54 TROY RESEARCH from its participating Contemporary Christian music stations. Notice the sample size of 2,226.

