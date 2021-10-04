Harlow (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

PEOPLE magazine has a feature story on LOUISVILLE-native JACK HARLOW and his charitable contributions in his hometown. The 23-year-old credits his mother's giving spirit and his love for his hometown for his generosity. In the piece, the ATLANTIC RECORDS artist says that he contributes to several local charities because it was too hard to choose just one.

Check out the article on JACK HARLOW here.

