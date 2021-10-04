Tino Cochino Radio

YEA NETWORKS' TINO COCHINO RADIO has debuted in morning drive at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KBFM (WILD 104)/MCALLEN-BROWNSVILLE, TX. KBFM PD JAY Z moves to afternoons.

iHEARTMEDIA Multi-Platform Group-TEXAS Area Pres. SPENCER BYNES commented, "iHEARTMEDIA is excited about bringing TINO COCHINO RADIO to our listeners in the RGV(RIO GRAND VALLEY. Once we heard the show and met the team, we knew they had the right vibe and energy to add to our line up on WILD 104, the #1 station in the Valley. Their energy is contagious, fun and we believe our listeners are going to love getting to know them."

YEA NETWORKS Pres. SHAWN NUNN added, "iHEARTMEDIA continues to be a great partner and we appreciate their confidence adding TINO to mornings at KBFM, as they have recently in COLORADO SPRINGS and AUSTIN, TX as well.

TINO COCHINO said, "The evolution of TCR is happening right before our eyes. WILD 104 is legendary! It’s a station I’ve always been a fan of because the audience connection is one-of-a-kind. It makes our partnership perfect!"

YEA NETWORKS CEO GEORGE LAUGHLIN commented, "TINO’s show has grown quickly over the last 3+ years, primarily by focusing on afternoons and nights. But stations that heard his content quickly realized that the show could be a great fit for mornings, too. And we couldn’t agree more."

TINO COCHINO RADIO features TINO COCHINO, SERINA PEREZ, DJ NICASIO and Exec. Producer MATT HIRT. For more information on TCR reach out to YEA NETWORKS' SCOTT KERR at scott@yeanetworks.com.

« see more Net News