Blake Shelton

Congratulations to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/WMN's BLAKE SHELTON for earning 102 MEDIABASE adds this week with his new single, "Come Back As A Country Boy," making it the most added song at Country radio.

Kudos to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE (WMN) SVP/Radio & Streaming KRISTEN WILLIAMS, VP/Radio & Streaming TOM MARTENS, VP/Radio & Streaming, Marketing CHAD SCHULTZ, National Dir./Radio & Streaming JAMES MARSH and WMN National Dir./Radio & Streaming ANNA CAGE, as well as Radio & Streaming Regional Mgrs. BRIDGET HERRMANN, LOU RAMIREZ, MARK NIEDERHAUSER and JUSTIN NEWELL and Coord./Radio & Streaming KATI SALVERSON.

