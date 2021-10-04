Sold

CONNER MEDIA CORPORATION is selling W265EJ/BURGAW, NC (formerly W263BE/ROSE HILL, NC) to FRIENDS OF PUBLIC RADIO, INC. for $75,000. The primary station is noncommercial Variety WHQR/WILMINGTON, NC.

In other filings with the FCC, STA applications were filed by iHEARTMEDIA's iHM LICENSES, LLC (WMRZ/DAWSON, GA, emergency antenna after tower collapse); SOUTHERN BROADCASTING LLC (WDTM-A/SELMER, TN, low power with long wire antenna to get station back on the air in time after transmitter failure and tower collapse); NOALMARK BROADCASTING CORPORATION (KBIM-F/ROSWELL, NM, reduced power after lightning strike required use of backup transmitter); FLEUR DE LIS BROADCASTING, INC. (WTIX-F/GALLIANO, LA, reduced power from combined antenna after Hurricane Ida cut power to station); and WCBR, INC. (WCBR-A/RICHMOND, KY, operation from CP site after losing licensed site).

NELSON MULTIMEDIA, INC. has applied for a Silent STA for W268DB/PLANO, IL after its primary station went silent.

KATHERINE PYEATT has closed on the sale of Tejano KFON/GROVETON, TX to NORTH TEXAS RADIO GROUP for $25,000.

DOUGLAS B. WILBER has closed on the sale of his 100% interest in WDLW RADIO, INC, licensee of Oldies WDLW-A-W255CW (KOOL KAT OLDIES)/LORAIN, OH, and WOBL RADIO, INC., licensee of Classic Country WOBL-A-W299CJ/OBERLIN, OH, to GARY TOLLETT and RENEE TOLLETT for $10,000 for station assets and $480,000 in a promissory note for two real estate parcels.

And CRAWFORD BROADCASTING's KPHP RADIO, INC. has turned in the license for Religion KKPZ-A (1330 THE TRUTH)/PORTLAND.

