Celebration

The 16th annual BET HIP HOP AWARDS will air TONIGHT (10/5) at 9p (ET) on BET, VH1, and MTV2. The show was taped live at the COBB ENERGY CENTER in ATLANTA and hosted by 85 SOUTH SHOW comedians DC YOUNG FLY, KARLOUS MILLER, and CHICO BEAN.

Those scheduled to perform include BABY KEEM, BIA, GUNNA, ISAIAH RASHAD, LIL JON, YOUNG THUG and TOBE NWIGWE.

In addition to the awards, there will be a BIG DADDY KANE special tribute to the late BIZ MARKIE. This year's special honorees are NELLY -I Am Hip Hop Award; TYLER, THE CREATOR -ROCK THE BELLS Cultural Influence Award; and ROCK THE BELLS Founder/CEO LL COOL J -Global Entertainment Icon Award.

Here is a list of nominees:

SONG OF THE YEAR:

"Back in Blood" -Produced by YC (POOH SHIESTY feat. LIL DURK)

"Late At Night" -Produced by MUSTARD (RODDY RICCH)

"Laugh Now Cry Later" -Produced by G. RY, CARDOGOTWINGS, ROGET CHAHAYED & YUNG Exclusive (DRAKE feat. LIL DURK)

"Up" -Produced by Yung DZA, SEAN ISLAND, DJ SWANQO (CARDI B)

"WAP" -Produced by AYO & KEYZ (CARDI B Feat. MEGAN THEE STALLION)

"Whole Lotta Money" (Remix) -Produced By LONDON JAE, BEATGODZ, TEE ROMANO (BIA feat. NICKI MINAJ)

HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

"A Gangsta’s Pain" -MONEYBAGG YO

"Call Me If You Get Lost" -TYLER, THE CREATOR

"Culture III" -MIGOS

"Good News" -MEGAN THEE STALLION

"Khaled Khaled" -DJ KHALED

"Savage Mode II" -21 SAVAGE & METRO BOOMIN

"The Off-Season" -J. COLE

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

CARDI B-"Up"

CARDI B feat. MEGAN THEE STALLION -"WAP"

CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG -"Go Crazy"

DRAKE feat. LIL DURK -"Laugh Now Cry Later"

LIL NAS X -"Montero" (Call Me By Your Name)

SAWEETIE feat. DOJA CAT -"Best Friend"

HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

CARDI B

DRAKE

J. COLE

LIL BABY

MEGAN THEE STALLION

TYLER, THE CREATOR

For the complete list of categories and nominations, visit here.

« see more Net News