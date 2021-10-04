Emergency Capabilities

iHEARTMEDIA News WBZ-A/BOSTON and FEMA will unveil a newly upgraded emergency broadcast studio at a ceremony on OCTOBER 15th.

The studio, a "primary entry point" facility (one of 77 in the U.S.) located at WBZ's HULL, MA transmitter site, has been fortified to be able to continue broadcasting under all conditions, including natural disasters and terrorist attacks.

Sen. ED MARKEY (D-MA), WBZ host DAN REA, and iHEARTMEDIA BOSTON Market Pres. ALAN CHARTRAND and EVP/Engineering & Systems Integration JEFF LITTLEJOHN will be speaking at the ribbon-cutting, which will include a live demonstration of the studio's capabilities.

