Johnson (DJ 33 1/3)

iHEARTMEDIA/MIAMI's THOMAS JOHNSON (DJ 33 1/3) has resigned his position as PD of Hip-Hop N' R&B WMIB (103.5 THE BEAT) and R&B WMIB-HD3 (THROWBACK 105.5). He'd been with iHEART for 14 years, 6 of them in MIAMI.

JOHNSON told ALL ACCESS, "I'd like to thank Division President LYNDA BYRD, MIAMI Market President SHARI GONZALEZ, and ROB MILLER, SVP of Programming MIAMI/EVP of Hot AC Programming & Strategy, for the incredible opportunity that I was given and for believing in me. And thank you to the entire MIAMI sales, promotions, and programming, and support teams.

“Also, a huge thank you to President of Hip-Hop N' R&B Strategy DOC WYNTER for the opportunity to expand my brand to a national level and the mentorship, and VP of Hip-Hop N' R&B Strategy, Hip-Hop N' and R&B Brand Coordinator MICHAEL SAUNDERS for being a huge mentor to me as well. I’m looking forward to my next opportunity. I can be reached at theDJ33@gmail.com or call (773) 791-2117.”

His career resume includes WGCI/CHICAGO Mix Show Coordinator, WGCI/WVAZ APD, and Host of the iHEARTMEDIA Urban Nationally Syndicated Mix Show.

