Bouvard

CUMULUS MEDIA and WESTWOOD ONE's recently-formed "Audio Active Group," offering advertisers and agencies guidance in buying audio advertising, has developed an "Audio Planning Guide" using EDISON RESEARCH Share of Ear, NIELSEN Nationwide, and SCARBOROUGH Podcast Buying Power data.

At the WESTWOOD ONE corporate blog, Chief Insights Officer PIERRE BOUVARD pulled some highlights from the guide, including how AM/FM remains the dominant ad-supported audio platform, how reallocating 20-30% of a TV budget to AM/FM radio generates significant lift, that "drive time" is not as dominant in AM/FM listening as assumed, and how 70% of AM/FM's reach is in the top 50 DMAs. Podcasting is also addressed, with its 41% reach making it a player.

Read BOUVARD's post here.

