The FACEBOOK-INSTAGRAM-WHATSAPP outage MONDAY (10/4) set FRED JACOBS to thinking about what JOE LAZAUSKAS at CONTENTLY called the "3 Eras of Social" -- News Feed, Stories, and Video Feed -- and whether the reaction to the outage, whistleblower FRANCES HAUGEN's "60 MINUTES" appearance, and FACEBOOK's very bad days augurs a fourth era, and he's musing about just that in his latest blog post at the JACOBS MEDIA website.

In the piece, JACOBS, examining how radio uses social media and reminds stations that "FACEBOOK, TWITTER, INSTAGRAM, and now TIKTOK are platforms we rent. We don't own them. And therefore, we cannot control what happens to them, as we experienced again with yesterday's outage, and perhaps we will learn tomorrow" when hearings begin in the SENATE, possibly ushering in an era of regulation that will affect what radio does on those platforms. "(W)hen a core issue surrounding elections and insurrection hinges on social media, and who and what are banned on TWITTER and FACEBOOK," JACOBS notes, "there's change in the air." And he has suggestions on what radio should be doing with TIKTOK as the regulatory hammer looms overhead.

Read the piece here.

