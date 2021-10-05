Davis (Photo: WLAQ)

News-Talk WLAQ-A-W245DG/ROME, GA owner and host RANDY DAVIS died FRIDAY (10/1) of injuries from a fall. He was 74.

DAVIS, who started his career at WROM-A/ROME, GA, was a longtime sportscaster in ROME and bought WLAQ in 1987, and hosted "LATER THIS MORNING IN ROME," a daily 9-10a (ET) talk show. He also owned WGTA-A and WATG (95.7 THE RIDGE)/SUMMERVILLE, GA, selling the former in 2000 and the latter to EMF in 2019.

A celebration of life will be held in DAVIS' honor and memory at the ROME BRAVES' STATE MUTUAL STADIUM on WEDNESDAY (10/6) at 2p (ET).

