Roster Additions

A pair of major hit podcasts have moved to AUDIOBOOM. "THE WAY I HEARD IT WITH MIKE ROWE," the feature hosted by the "DIRTY JOBS" personality, and U.K. true crime podcast "REDHANDED" with HANNAH MAGUIRE and SURUTHI BALA, have signed with the podcasting platform.

“Full disclosure, my podcast is not as filthy as DIRTY JOBS, but I’ve been assured it’s no less entertaining,” said ROWE. “True, it was mother who assured me of this, but she’s honest, mostly, and her taste is impeccable.”

MAGUIRE and BALA, in a press release joint statement, said, “As a hyper-growth podcast, we are really excited to be working with AUDIOBOOM because their ambition, vision, and passion is a perfect match for ours.”

“THE WAY I HEARD IT WITH MIKE ROWE and REDHANDED are well established podcasts with loyal fanbases.” added EVP/Content and Production BRENDAN REGAN. “AUDIOBOOM remains a dynamic and growing platform that offers these shows excellent opportunities to support their continued success.”

« see more Net News