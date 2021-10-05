10/12 Debut

The previously-announced debut music-oriented podcast from AUDACY's partnership with OSIRIS MEDIA, "BREAKING WAVES: SEATTLE," (NET NEWS 5/12), is now set for an OCTOBER 12th launch. The podcast, posting new episodes on SUNDAYS, is an oral history of SEATTLE's grunge and alternative scene in the '80s and '90s. It was originally announced that the show would debut in SUMMER.

“We are so excited to introduce the ‘BREAKING WAVES’ podcast series to our audience,” said AUDACY SVP/Programming DAVE RICHARDS, Audacy. “This music was such a defining genre in the history book of American culture and set the stage for so many bands that followed. We’re thrilled to bring the genuine storytelling from the people who created and lived the scene -- from its start in the 80’s into the groundbreaking 90’s, to now. This is the first of many podcasts that will give our audience the story of a time and place, that went from local to worldwide.”

“So many music scenes have their roots in radio, and the grunge scene in SEATTLE is no different,” said OSIRIS MEDIA CEO RJ BEE. “We're thrilled to partner with AUDACY to share the history of grunge in a way that nobody has heard it before -- with insightful interviews, lots of music and a story that shines a light on this amazing city.”

