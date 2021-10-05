Goes Silent

Country KSYC (103.9 FM WILD COUNTRY)/YREKA, CA has ceased operations. According to THE SISKIYOU DAIILY NEWS, the station went silent on THURSDAY (9/30) in the wake of its sale by BUFFALO BROADCASTING LLC to SOUTHERN OREGON UNIVERSITY (JEFFERSON PUBLIC RADIO) (NET NEWS 9/3).

BUFFALO BROADCASTING owners MARK and CYNDI BAIRD told the newspaper there were multiple factors that led to the sale after a decade of operating the station, including loss of revenue from COVID-19 pandemic. BAIRD said, “Everything has an ending, and you have to do what you have to do. It was time to retire and to move on and start new endeavors. We’re excited about it.”

As previously reported, the station sold for $150,000 along with its also now silent sister station, the former Adult Hits KHWA (HIGHWAY 102.3)/WEED, CA, and three translators.

