Hamilton

GLOBAL JAZZ, INC. noncommercial Jazz KKJZ (KJAZZ 88.1 FM)/LONG BEACH-LOS ANGELES has added NEWARK PUBLIC RADIO Jazz WBGO/NEWARK-NEW YORK "SUNDAY SPOTLIGHT" host and NPR Jazz host RHONDA HAMILTON, for middays 11a-3p (PT).

GM SAUL LEVINE said, “We are thrilled to have Ms. HAMILTON to join the KJAZZ family, bringing with her decades of extensive experience producing and hosting jazz programs.”

HAMILTON added, “I am now proud to call LOS ANGELES home and look forward to creating lasting bonds within the SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA jazz community as part of the KJAZZ family. Our shared love of the music unites us all.”

