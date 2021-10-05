Hardy

BEASLEY Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB)/BOSTON midday "ZOLAK & BERTRAND" sidekick RON "HARDY" POOLE is adding afternoon host duties down the hall at sister Classic Rock WBOS (ROCK 92.9), starting MONDAY (10/11). HARDY will continue his co-hosting gig with SCOTT ZOLAK and MARC BERTRAND.

"Adding HARDY to ROCK 92.9 is a no-brainer," said ROCK 92.9 PD KEN WEST. "This reunion with his former BCN jock mate, ADAM 12, adds even more localism, attitude, and music credibility to BOSTON's Next Generation of Classic Rock!"

“HARDY is one of the most talented, creative people I have ever worked with,” said 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB PD RICK RADZIK. “His day-to-day role on ZOLAK & BERTRAND and with 98.5 will remain the same. Expanding his role locally and within the company is a win for everyone.”

"It's great to have the opportunity to play music again on BOSTON radio, especially right down the hall with my buddy ADAM 12,” said HARDY. “I love being able to get back to my roots on a great station like ROCK 92.9."

