SALEM Religion WTLN-A-W268CT (AM 990 AND FM 101.5 THE WORD)/ORLANDO host ALLAN DEMPSEY has announced his retirement after 30 years with the station.

DEMPSEY said, “Growing up in the BALTIMORE area, all I wanted to do was play in my band and to be on the radio. Now after much prayer and contemplation, the time is right to move on. It will give me the opportunity to have more ‘one-on-one’ deep conversations with God like I used to, and do a bit of traveling around the country.”

GM TIM ROBISCH said, “We wish ALLAN the best after a distinguished career serving the CENTRAL FLORIDA community at our SALEM properties. It’s a testament to his commitment and professionalism to have been part of our team for 30 years.”

SALEM/ORLANDO Dir./Operations and Programming PETE PAQUETTE added, “ALLAN has touched the lives of so many here in CENTRAL FLORIDA. ALLAN has made a difference in the Kingdom. He will be truly missed.”

