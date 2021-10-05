DANISH singer-songwriter TIM SCHOU has just released his latest single "HERO/LOSER" on ICEBERG RECORDS. To date, SCHOU has received over 17 million SPOTIFY streams, was handpicked by BMW to market their i3 and his single “Where You Are” stayed in the DANISH AIRPLAY CHARTS Top 100 for 10 consecutive weeks. TIM also replaced JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE in the DANISH version of the DREAMWORKS’ animated film TROLLS WORLD TOUR. Take a listen to his new single in today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

