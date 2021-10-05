February 26th & 27th, 2022

FOO FIGHTERS and TAME IMPALA will headline the fourth annual INNINGS FESTIVAL, returning to ARIZONA’s TEMPE BEACH and TEMPE ARTS PARK, FEBRUARY 26th and 27th, 2022. The two-day event will feature 20 bands on 2 stages, including performances from MY MORNING JACKET, ST. VINCENT, BILLY STRINGS. BLACK PUMAS, CAAMP, FITZ AND THE TANTRUMS, DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL and more.

Former major league baseball players making appearances will include ROGER CLEMENS, JAKE PEAVY, DAVE STEWART, RICK SUTCLIFFE and more, as well as the return of "OFF THE MOUND WITH RYAN DEMPSTER," an on-site talk show featuring MLB players and musicians in the lineup.

Tickets for the Fest are on sale now.

« see more Net News