MLB's New Partner

UNIVISION's TUDN RADIO has inked a multi-year deal to serve as the official Spanish-language radio partner of MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL, starting with this season's playoffs and WORLD SERIES. The network will carry a schedule of regular season games and the ALL-STAR GAME and HOME RUN DERBY starting in 2022, and will produce a daily hour-long MLB show, "DESDE EL DIAMANTE."

UNIVISION RADIO Pres. JESUS LARA said, "We are thrilled to partner with MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL to deliver coverage of AMERICA’s pastime to Spanish-speaking audiences around the country. This deal showcases our commitment to growing the sport with our broad fan base on a national level, and complements the exclusive, world-class local team coverage that UNIVISION stations are known for.”

“We’re excited to start our postseason with UNIVISION’s TUDN Radio as our official Spanish-language partner in the U.S.,” says MLB SVP/Global Media & Business Development DOMINICK BALSAMO. “With a live daily show devoted to the latest news around the league, in addition a first-class presentation of national game broadcasts, we’re sure our fans will enjoy the complete coverage that TUDN is set to deliver.”

