John Tesh (Photo: Joe Seer/Shutterstock.com)

JOHN TESH tells PEOPLE magazine he is now cancer free and feeling great after his previous diagnosis came back to haunt him during the pandemic. TESH admits he was having trouble sleeping. "I woke up with an enormous amount of pain one morning in OCTOBER 2020 -- I had pain in both my legs," said the 69-year-old composer. "It turned out there were two tumors around either side of my pelvis and wrapped around my organs."

After TESH went in for scans, he learned his cancer had returned, five years after he was first diagnosed with a rare form of prostate cancer. Back then, doctors told him he had 18 months to live. TESH says he did not take the initial diagnosis well and started "drinking heavily" and combining alcohol with painkillers, until his wife, Connie Sellecca, stepped in.

Of the latest cancer recurrence, TESH said, "I went back into the trenches — I was battle ready." While he needed several surgeries and chemotherapy treatments, he felt more prepared to deal with his illness this time. Although the tumors left only one kidney functional and TESH had his prostrate removed, he is currently cancer-free and says he is generally feeling well.

GOOD MORNING AMERICA will be featuring TESH in a live interview this morning in the 8a (ET/PT) hour of the program.

Click here to read the full feature.

« see more Net News