One Sale

In a deal that showed up in the FCC database late TUESDAY (10/5), ROSER COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK, INC. is selling Classic Country WVTL-A-W284BZ/AMSTERDAM, NY to THNK TANK MEDIA, INC. for $150,000.

In other filings with the FCC, ALPHA MEDIA LICENSEE LLC applied for an STA to operate WPCO-A/COLUMBIA, SC at reduced power while repairs to the buried transmission line and transmitter continue.

MARIANAS EDUCATIONAL MEDIA SERVICES, INC. requested Silent STAs for KMOP and KCKD/GARAPAN, MP (lost internet in Tropical Storm Mindulle and engineer can't get to SAIPAN where the station is located).

Requests for extensions of Silent STAs were filed by WESTERN CAROLINA UNIVERSITY (WWCU/DILLSBORO, NC, fixing microwave links) and NEWPORT BROADCASTING COMPANY (KTPA-A/PRESCOTT, AR and KXAR-A/HOPE, AR, storm damage).

iHEARTMEDIA's iHM LICENSES, LLC was granted STAs for three FRESNO area FMs, KSOF/DINUBA, CA, KBOS/TULARE, CA, and KFSO/VISALIA, CA, to operate from KHGE/FRESNO's site after a wildfire took out the three stations' combined transmitter and antenna.

RUBY RADIO CORPORATION was granted an STA to operate KUOL/ELKO, NV with reduced power due to transmitter problems.

CHESAPEAKE PUBLIC SCHOOLS has closed on the donation of noncommercial Variety WFOS/CHESAPEAKE, VA to HAMPTON ROADS EDUCATIONAL TELEVISION ASSOCIATION, licensee of PBS affiliate WHRO-TV, Classical WHRO-F, and News-Talk WHRV. The buyer's WHRO PUBLIC MEDIA has been operating WFOS since MAY 1st.

And VISION COMMUNICATIONS, INC. has closed on the sale of News-Talk KKLO-A (FOX NEWS 1410)/LEAVENWORTH, KS-KANSAS CITY and K224FF/LENEXA, KS to RADIO VIDA KANSAS, INC. for $775,000.

« see more Net News