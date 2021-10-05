Sweeney

INTREPID BROADCASTING Adult Hits WBLH-W283CC (TUNES 92.5/104.5)/BLACK RIVER-WATERTOWN, NY has promoted GM TIMOTHY SWEENEY to VP, adding corporate advisory duties to his daily oversight of the company's NEW YORK markets.

Pres. MICHAEL STAPLEFORD said that SWEENEY “quickly rose through the ranks of our company starting as a board operator. He showed tremendous initiative, ambition and dedication from the start and he mastered all aspects of the radio business before being transplanted to Northern NEW YORK and being tasked with the development of TUNES 92.5, which was still in it's infant stages. TIM has built an incredible team at the station that has created one of the market's top radio stations and he is widely recognized as a tremendous leader both within the station and throughout the Northern NEW YORK Region. His talents, dedication and overall charm will continue to forge our growth as he expands his role within INTREPID BROADCASTING."

