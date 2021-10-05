Signing the Deal(s)

BEASLEY Spanish Pop WYUU (92.5 MAXIMA)/TAMPA morning hosts NANDY AVILA and CRISTY BALDERRAMA have been signed to multiyear contract renewals. The team has been hosting mornings at MAXIMA sine 2018.

“NANDY & CRISTY have proven to be a great representation of TAMPA BAY’s Hispanic community and moreover, have solidified themselves as part of the area’s Latino culture and lifestyle,” said BEASLEY Dir./Latin Formats and WYUU PD NIO FERNANDEZ. “Their daily success has forged a following consisting of hundreds of thousands and we couldn’t be prouder to have them as 92.5 MAXIMA’s morning show for the next half a decade!”

« see more Net News