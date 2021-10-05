Job Opening

iHEARTMEDIA/GREENSBORO, NC Dir./Promotion & Marketing and WMKS (HITS 100.3) midday personality KELLY CRAIG is taking some time away.

This leaves an opening for a special candidate with a unique skill set, marketing for the five station cluster and on-air duties at HITS 100.3. The cluster also includes Country WTQR (Q104.1), AC WMAG (MIX 99.5), Rock WVBZ (REAL ROCK 105.7) and News-Talk WPTI.

If this sounds like you, make sure you click here and submit your material now. This EOE job will not be open for long.

