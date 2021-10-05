New Format

MORGAN MURPHY MEDIA Triple A KVNI/COEUR D’ALENE, ID has flipped to Classic Hits, now branded as 92.5 CLASSIC HITS.

The station is airing the WESTWOOD ONE “Classic Hits-Rock” format, which emphasizes the 1970’s and early ‘80s. Some of the core artists include BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, THE ROLLING STONES, QUEEN, FLEETWOOD MAC, TOM PETTY, THE DOOBIE BROTHERS, THE EAGLES, THE STEVE MILLER BAND, PAT BENATAR, THE CARS, BOB SEGER and JOURNEY.

