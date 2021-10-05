Traci LaTelle: MIW/MRC Data Mentee

MENTORING AND INSPIRING WOMEN IN RADIO and MRC DATA (formerly NIELSEN MUSIC) have named TRACI LaTRELLE, HOWARD UNIVERSITY RADIO NETWORKS R&B WHUR/WASHINGTON, DC. MD and APD as the ELEVATING WOMEN IN AUDIO, MIW and BDSRADIO MENTORSHIP PROGRAM's 2021 mentee. This collaborative effort with MRC Data/BDSRADIO represents MIW’s fourth annual mentorship opportunity .

LaTRELLE has more than 20 years of experience encompassing on-air broadcasting, commercial voice-overs, and radio station imaging for outlets all over the U.S, TRINIDAD, and GERMANY. Her radio career began on the campus of ELIZABETH CITY STATE UNIVERSITY's WRVS as an on-air personality. From there, she joined BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP, COX MEDIA GROUP, XM SATELLITE RADIO and currently HOWARD UNIVERSITY RADIO NETWORK's WHUR. ,

Her multifaceted experience at stations like WYLD and WHQT prepared her to help launch “The Quiet Storm Station'' on 98.3 FM in WASHINGTON, DC and THE QUIET STORM MOBILE APP, a 24/7 all slow jams and love songs format. In addition to her responsibilities at WHUR, one of TRACI's most fulfilling involvements, besides being a mom to her two daughters, is working with college students through HOWARD UNIVERSITY’s internship program.

MIW Board President RUTH PRESSLAFF commented, "TRACI is incredibly accomplished and still eager to grow further in our business. I am so excited for the opportunities that lie ahead of her and the chance for MIW to play a part in her growth. Congratulations to TRACI and, as always, big thanks to HALEY JONES, SCOTT MUSGRAVE and MRC DATA, who make this mentorship possible."

MRC DATA Head Of Independents/Director Of Radio added, “We are so excited to announce TRACI LaTELLE as our mentee for the fourth annual MIW-MRC DATA MENTORING PROGRAM. We had more candidates than ever apply this year, showing the importance of our partnership. TRACI’s passion, dedication to audio, and open mind embodies everything we are looking for in a candidate and I can’t wait to get started.”

LaTRELLE said, “Receiving the call that I was selected among my peers to be the next MIW BDSRADIO MENTEE was truly one of the biggest highlights of my career. I’m looking forward to gaining more knowledge and elevating my skill set to advance my career with the help of some of the best programming minds in the business. The support of these amazing, influential women is something I’ve longed for and I will continue to give back to other women along this journey.”

Past mentees include LESLIE SCOTT, now AUDACY, INC. Regional VP/Programming; GRISEL BARAJAS, a rising programming star who passed away unexpectedly in 2020; and most recently, ALPHA MEDIA PORTLAND, OR. Content & Music Director AMANDA "ICE" HABROWSKI.

