UNITED STATIONS radio host CHUBB ROCK, who gained attention this week for the use of his 1991 song, "Treat 'Em Right" by the viral video star known as the DANCING TRUCKER aka JOHN DRURY, made a surprise appearance on STEVE HARVEY's “STEVE ON WATCH,” his show on FACEBOOK’s WATCH NETWORK. During that episode, the comedian and morning radio host surprised his guest by bringing on the artist who originated the song, CHUBB ROCK himself, who also hosts nationally distributed daily and weekend radio programs.

On the radio, CHUBB ROCK anchors the four-hour, nationally syndicated daily weekday show, "The CHUBB ROCK Show with SIMAN BABYU & DEE DEE PARKER." His other two weekend shows are "Diggin’ In Tha Crates," and his latest project, "Authentic Caribbean."

Following a successful career as a hip-hop recording artist, CHUBB ROCK landed on the radio with a weekend specialty show of Old School mixes. That project paved the way for his current weekend show, “Diggin’ In Tha Crates. ”The CHUBB ROCK Show with SiMAN BABY," has been in syndication for nearly three years.

