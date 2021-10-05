Turner (Photo: Alberto Venzago)

BMG has acquired TINA TURNER's music publishing rights, including a share of her recordings, her music publishing writer’s share, neighboring rights and name, image and likeness. Her solo works comprise ten studio albums, two live albums, two soundtracks, and five compilations, which together have sold over 100 million records. WARNER MUSIC continues to be her record company.

TINA TURNER said, “Like any artist, the protection of my life’s work, my musical inheritance, is something personal. I am confident that with BMG and WARNER MUSIC, my work is in professional and reliable hands.”

BMG CEO HARTWIG MASUCH added, “TINA TURNER’s musical journey has inspired hundreds of millions of people around the world and continues to reach new audiences. We are honored to take on the job of managing TINA TURNER’s musical and commercial interests. It is a responsibility we take seriously and will pursue diligently. She is truly and simply, the best.”

