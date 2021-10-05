Byron

Former ALPHA MEDIA Country KUPL (98.7 THE BULL)/PORTLAND, OR morning co-host JAKE BYRON is back in the building, doing evenings for now. Night host CASSIDY QUINN has been filling in on middays in the wake of JENN HAYS’ recent departure (NET NEWS 10/1). But OM/Content Dir. GENE SANDBLOOM tells ALL ACCESS, “We love both moves, but they are not set in stone. We’ll make an announcement of our permanent moves as soon as we can.”

BYRON had been part of the station’s morning show with HAYS and TONY RUSSELL until he and RUSSELL were laid off when the station added the syndicated “The BOBBY BONES Show” in APRIL and HAYS shifted to middays (NET NEWS 4/24).

