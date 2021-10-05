Latriece Watkins

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT has elected LATRIECE WATKINS to its Board of Directors. WATKINS currently serves as EVP of WALMART's U.S. consumables division where she leads strategies for the company’s baby, beauty, household chemicals, household paper, over-the-counter pharmacy, personal care and pets business.

LIVENATION Board Of Directors Chairman GREG MAFFEI stated, "LATRIECE’s impressive background and business expertise will be a great addition to the board,. We look forward to working with her and putting her insights into action."

Added LIVE NATION President/CEO MICHAEL RAPINO, "LATRIECE will be a valued member of the board as LIVE NATION continues to look for new and innovative business opportunities that grow and complement our core concert experience. Her track record speaks for itself and we’re thrilled to welcome her to the LIVE NATION board."

Added WATKINS, "So much of my career has been focused on helping consumers connect with products they love – and live music is something that innately connects to everyone which makes this a really exciting opportunity. I’m excited to help LIVE NATION in their mission to continue connecting even more people around the world to live music."

