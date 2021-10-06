Debuts Today

VICTORIA'S SECRET has joined the ranks of companies producing their own podcasts with "VS VOICES," an interview show hosted by AMANDA DE CADENET and featuring members of the "VS Collective," the panel of prominent women formed by the company last JUNE to respond to criticism of its business practices. PRIYANKA CHOPRA JONES guests on the first episode, followed by fellow VS Collective members MEGAN RAPINOE, PALOMA ELSESSER, VALENTINA SAMPAIO, ADUT AKECH, and EILEEN GU.

"After two years of being isolated from my female friends, it has been such a joy to embark on VS VOICES and connect with like-minded women around the world," said DE CADENET. "From LONDON to BUENOS AIRES, I've been able to share stories with some of the most remarkable women about the things that connect us: purpose, advocacy, authentic selves, loss and love. I hope listeners will relate to these experiences and be comforted by the knowledge that we are more similar than we are different."

