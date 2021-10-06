Monthly Rankings

PODTRAC has released its SEPTEMBER 2020 ranking of the top 20 podcast publishers and top 20 podcasts.

Five of the top 20 publishers showed audience increases from SEPTEMBER, while the average unique U.S. monthly audience for the top 20 fell 7% from SEPTEMBER and was down 6% year-over-year.

The publisher rankings, ranked by unique U.S. monthly audience:

iHEARTRADIO (last month #1, 620 active shows) NPR (#2, 48 shows) WONDERY (#3, 128 shows) NEW YORK TIMES (#4, 13 shows) THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY (#5, 105 shows) NBC NEWS (#6, 44 shows) PRX (#7, 93 shows) CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK (#9, 121 shows) BARSTOOL SPORTS (#8, 68 shows) DAILY WIRE (#11, 7 shows) ALL THINGS COMEDY (#10, 64 shows) BLAZE MEDIA (#16, 21 shows) KAST MEDIA (#13, 35 shows) CNN (--, 41 shows) WNYC STUDIOS (#14, 30 shows) FOX NEWS RADIO (#17, 38 shows) THIS AMERICAN LIFE/SERIAL (#15, 1 show) TED (#18, 15 shows) AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA (#19, 39 shows) HIDDEN BRAIN MEDIA (--, 2 shows)

The podcast rankings, which also include only shows opting in for PODTRAC's Podcast Measurement System for the full month (and missing some of the largest shows):

THE DAILY (last month #1) NPR NEWS NOW (2) UP FIRST (3) DATELINE NBC (4) THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW (5) PARDON MY TAKE (8) STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW (7) THIS AMERICAN LIFE (6) SMARTLESS (9) THE DAN BONGINO SHOW (10) FOX NEWS RADIO 5 MINUTE NEWSCAST (12) CNN 5 THINGS (11) HIDDEN BRAIN (14) PLANET MONEY (13) RADIOLAB (18) FRESH AIR (16) WAIT, WAIT... DON'T TELL ME! (15) 2 BEARS 1 CAVE WITH TOM SEGURA & BERT KREISCHER (17) THE DAN LE BATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ (20) NPR POLITICS (21)

