Spice Girls (Photo: Christophe Gstalder 1996)

SPICE GIRLS and UMG's BRAVADO have teamed for a global rights deal covering merchandising, direct-to-consumer products, touring, brand and retail licensing and distribution. SPICE GIRLS and BRAVADO will work to deliver new products and capsule collections to retail partners, globally.

In a release, SPICE GIRLS said, "We are so excited to be working with BRAVADO again, especially in this our 25th anniversary year and are looking forward to collaborating with the team."

SPICE GIRLS and UMG are releasing an expanded anniversary "SPICE 25" album, featuring previously unreleased songs, demos and mixes on OCTOBER 29, 2021, 25 years after the original release.

BRAVADO VP/A&R and Brand Management RACHEL REDFEARN said that the group's "impact on popular culture cannot be over-estimated. They stand for positivity, inclusion, bravery and diversity. All delivered in a bold, fun and energetic package. This message is as relevant today as it was in 1996… maybe more so."

The first SPICE GIRLS ‘Wannabe 25’ merch capsule collection is available now here.





