Coldplay (Photo: Atlantic Records)

VARIETY reports that COLDPLAY has renewed its deal with WARNER MUSIC GROUP through PARLOPHONE and ATLANTIC RECORDS.

COLDPLAY was originally signed to PARLOPHONE U.K. under EMI, with CAPITOL RECORDS as the band's U.S. label. UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP bought EMI in 2012 and sold off PARLOPHONE to WARNER MUSIC GROUP to satisfy a EUROPEAN COMMISSION condition for approving the deal.

« see more Net News